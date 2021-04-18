Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beware IRS scams

With tax season wrapping up for millions of Americans, this is the time of year when you start to see a high concentration of financial fraud and scams related to taxes.
The most common scam that pops up during tax season is the “IRS scam,” where fraudsters send an email or make a phone call to folks and pretend to be a representative of the Internal Revenue Service. They’ll say you owe some amount in back taxes and, in order to avoid legal action or arrest, you need to pay up right away.
Over the phone, some scammers even have phony badge numbers ready to rattle off to those who ask, further convincing people that the government is, in fact, contacting you. But the truth is that this is a shake-down, not something that represents how government agencies typically do business.
First off, you’ll always be given time to contest any amount owed in court. Because of this, the government will never demand payment right then and there. Instead, they give you deadlines and they inform you of your options for paying or avenues for contesting the payment.
Secondly, the IRS intentionally doesn’t call people up or send things via email. They are constantly warning people about clicking on scam links that can snag data from your computer, so they don’t send important correspondence this way in general.
Instead, they prefer to send things in the regular mail, using official letterhead that will have the seal of the Internal Revenue Service somewhere on it. Folks who get fake letters or emails from the IRS tend to notice that there is no official seal or clear logo for the supposedly real agency sending you that piece of paper.
Even if none of those things were true, the tactic of trying to get you to panic and immediately fork over payment or personal information is an age-old tactic employed by scammers. It’s a type of persuasion that is supposed to make you not think things through.
“For someone to call saying you’ve got a warrant for your arrest or some sort of fine … don’t just send people money in lieu of doing a very easy check by calling the federal government,” said Captain Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.
Hang up, dial the IRS directly and use its customer service line to see if you do, in fact, owe. Chances are, they’ll tell you all of the same things: that this isn’t how they collect payments and the IRS will never cold call you.