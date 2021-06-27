Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beware sweepstakes scams

“I got a phone call from some guy that sounded like he was stoned and he called me, ‘Bro,’” Goetzinger recalled. “I don’t know how earnest he was in his attempt, to be honest.”

Half-hearted attempts aside, the scammer told the resident that he had won $4.5 million and a 2021 model Mercedes. Goetzinger didn’t bite, but he says he knows of a family friend who was bilked out of $100,000 from this same scam.

If he’d been more receptive, the scammer would have gone on to tell him that, in order to receive his winnings he needed to pay some sort of tax or administrative fee. That’s how these calls turn into crimes.

What makes matters more confusing is that there really are companies out there that like to surprise people with cash winnings. Publisher’s Clearing House is one of the most high-profile ones. Folks who subscribe for their magazines are sometimes automatically entered to win prizes of $100,000 or more. PCH likes to make a big show of surprising residents by driving a big golf-tourney-sized check and a bunch of balloons to their home and knocking on the door with the surprise announcement.

Scammers often pose as representatives of PCH for this reason, hoping to convince people that they are one of those lucky few.