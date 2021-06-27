 Skip to main content
Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beware sweepstakes scams
  Updated
Elder Abuse Awareness day was on June 15 and the entire month of June, in addition to being Pride Month, is also Elder Abuse Awareness Month. The folks at the Federal Bureau of Investigation are doing their part to raise awareness of the kinds of scams that tend to target the elderly.

In its 2020 Elder Fraud report, the FBI found that 28% of all fraud losses last year were sustained by people over the age of 60.

As the U.S. waits for another potential round of stimulus checks, scammers are out there *smishing.* That is, using text messages to try to steal peoples information and money."It says, 'Karen, you have been accepted for our COVID relief program, you are now eligible to earn $1,472 dollars a day,'" said Karen Manning to Newsy's partner KSHB. "It makes me mad to think about somebody using that to get money out of people." "Look at the attackers as like very smart direct marketers. They go with the zeitgeist. They go with what's happening in the media, what consumers are hearing," said Jacinta Tobin, vice president of Cloudmark Operations at Proofpoint."They're throwing the numbers in these text scams to be very similar to the numbers that the government is promising to get stimulus checks out on. So they are iterating their attacks and they are crafting their messaging to take advantage of the situation," said Neil Daswani, co-director of Stanford Universitys Advanced Security Certification Program. According to the Federal Trade Commission, there's been more than $348 million in COVID-related fraud loss since the start of the pandemic, with roughly $30 million of that coming through text and phone call scams.  Experts told Newsy they expect smishing scams to continue through the pandemic, but that the messaging will shift."What we predict, actually, is that there will be a joint IRS tax return and COVID relief smishing happening. One potential example would be that an attacker would say, 'Get your COVID stimulus payment now before the IRS takes it in a tax bill,'" said Tobin. "As more vaccination centers start opening up, then I wouldn't be surprised if the cyber criminal community starts sending out messages saying, 'Oh, you can now get the vaccine,'" said Daswani.If you get any messages like these, experts say you should look at the content of the message and think through before clicking on any link."The way that the government will get you COVID relief is by direct deposit to your bank account or via a check in the mail. The government's not or shouldn't send out text to you," said Daswani.They also say you should block the number of the scammers, copy the text and forward it to 7726, which spells SPAM. "All the U.S. operators use that to block attacks. They leverage that information to put in filters to block those attacks," said Tobin. "If some of us just go ahead and block the contacts, then that gives the carriers enough information so that they can take steps to not only block that particular scam, but also analyze the forensics of it in detail and build more defense into the automated detection mechanisms as well," said Daswani. 

“(Scammers know) that older victims are more likely to be polite, trusting and willing to believe those in a position of authority,” a release by the Oregon FBI states.

As such, the press release, and this column, focuses on particular scams that target the elderly: the sweepstakes scam. Just like all scams, it can take the form of an email, physical letter or a phone call. Often, the most common and successful sweepstakes scams are made over the phone, however.

A scammer will pose as a government official or a lottery spokesperson. They will make efforts to appear like an official, reputable representative. They claim that you just won millions of dollars in a sweepstakes and some scammers will even further entice people by adding a free new car as a cherry on top.

This is precisely what happened to local resident Chuck Goetzinger, who said he received a call from a scammer who he said didn’t try to sell him on the scam very hard, so it was easy to avoid.

“I got a phone call from some guy that sounded like he was stoned and he called me, ‘Bro,’” Goetzinger recalled. “I don’t know how earnest he was in his attempt, to be honest.”

Half-hearted attempts aside, the scammer told the resident that he had won $4.5 million and a 2021 model Mercedes. Goetzinger didn’t bite, but he says he knows of a family friend who was bilked out of $100,000 from this same scam.

If he’d been more receptive, the scammer would have gone on to tell him that, in order to receive his winnings he needed to pay some sort of tax or administrative fee. That’s how these calls turn into crimes.

What makes matters more confusing is that there really are companies out there that like to surprise people with cash winnings. Publisher’s Clearing House is one of the most high-profile ones. Folks who subscribe for their magazines are sometimes automatically entered to win prizes of $100,000 or more. PCH likes to make a big show of surprising residents by driving a big golf-tourney-sized check and a bunch of balloons to their home and knocking on the door with the surprise announcement.

Scammers often pose as representatives of PCH for this reason, hoping to convince people that they are one of those lucky few.

But there are two important pieces to consider. One, those people who actually won money all purchased a product in order to be entered into the prize raffle, so it’s not as though they are just getting free money from kind strangers. Secondly, real sweepstakes like that have clearer indicators that they are legitimate — more than just a dopey guy calling you up on the phone telling you that you’ve won.

This is why it’s important to verify things before you ever hand over a cent. Real officials won’t care if you try to confirm their identity, while scammers just want to get to the part where you fork over your hard-earned dollars.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

