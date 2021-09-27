Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don't fall for fake economic impact payment messages

Anytime there is a government program to give out money or reimburse the American people, you can pretty much bet that scammers will be there to take advantage of the news and try to scam people.
Lately, that trend has been seen thanks to the federal government issuing the last round of economic impact payments. The Internal Revenue Service reports a “record number of complaints” about scams pertaining to these payments.
The scams tend to come in via email or text, where scammers urge folks to follow a link and fill out a form in order to receive their payments. Not only are the forms themselves phony and ask you for personal information that you shouldn’t give out to strangers, the links themselves can contain malware that will infect your device with a virus.
These kinds of scams, which seek to obtain your personal information, are called “phishing scams.”
“Phishing scams attempt to mirror legitimate IRS communications with the goal of convincing unsuspecting taxpayers to enter personal information or submit a payment,” the U.S. Department of Justice explains in a press release. “This information is then exploited by scammers.”
Where economic impact payments are concerned, you should know that the IRS won’t contact you via text or email confirming your payment. Instead, official correspondence comes through the mail. If a message does come in electronically, it will contain the official logo of the IRS, a step that scammers don’t often take when crafting their fake notices. If they do bother to put a logo, it’s often noticeably different from the official letterhead that real government officials use.
In the sample phishing text provided in the press release, the grammar and syntax of the message is also poor, indicating either a foreign scammer or someone who isn’t an official who would actually review their word choice.
“Congrats, we are pleased to inform you that your information was pick up for COVID-19 stimulus payment,” the bogus text reads. “You are Eligible to the payment.”
The press release by the DOJ also warns folks to not only watch out for themselves, but also for their loved ones who may be susceptible to this kind of scam.
“Victims lose billions each year to fraud schemes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Asphaug in the press release. “At a time when many in our country continue to experience the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals are taking advantage of government programs aimed at helping those in need. If you learn that a friend or family member has been targeted and is contemplating sending money to someone they do not know, please intercede.”
