Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don't give out financial info over phone

It’s yet another example of why you need to be thinking critically in the moment. It’s not just members of OSU Credit Union that are victims of this kind of targeted financial fraud.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Scammers calling from half-the-world away, or utilizing online call software, can “spoof” their numbers to appear like a local business. That means you shouldn’t trust that someone is who they say they are just because a 541 area code pops up on your caller ID.

You should also be thinking critically about what information is safe to provide over the phone or through email and text. Bank account information definitely doesn’t fall into this category, so the second someone asks you for it you should be skeptical. Hang up or cease communication in whatever form is available to you. Then, look up the number for your financial institution independently and verify with them.

I can pretty much guarantee they will tell you the same things that OSU Credit Union told its members: they don’t ask for this information over the phone and there are no legitimate employees cold-calling people for their account information.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.