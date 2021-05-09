Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don't give out financial info over phone

Members of Oregon State Credit Union may have noticed an alarming email come into their inboxes in the past week. It’s a warning about a scam phone call that has affected some members of the locally operated credit union.
In it, someone posing as an employee of the credit union asks locals for their online account username, as well as a code that can be sent as a two-factor authentication to a customer’s e-mail or cellphone. This information essentially provides the scammer with access to your account, allowing them to change your passwords and even draw out funds.
“Members are receiving phone calls and texts from an individual impersonating an Oregon State Credit Union employee,” the notice reads. “By asking for your online banking username, that person is attempting to steal multi-factor authentication code from your email or phone in order to gain access to your online banking account and transfer money out.”
It’s unclear how many members were impacted by this scam, but it’s a clear example of how to spot fraudulent behavior. It is precisely because of these kinds of scams that banks and other financial institutions don’t ask for this kind of information over the phone.
“Do not respond to texts or phone calls with your account information,” the credit union advises. “We will never ask you for your online banking username and will never ask you for the code sent to your email or phone.”
It’s yet another example of why you need to be thinking critically in the moment. It’s not just members of OSU Credit Union that are victims of this kind of targeted financial fraud.
Scammers calling from half-the-world away, or utilizing online call software, can “spoof” their numbers to appear like a local business. That means you shouldn’t trust that someone is who they say they are just because a 541 area code pops up on your caller ID.
You should also be thinking critically about what information is safe to provide over the phone or through email and text. Bank account information definitely doesn’t fall into this category, so the second someone asks you for it you should be skeptical. Hang up or cease communication in whatever form is available to you. Then, look up the number for your financial institution independently and verify with them.
I can pretty much guarantee they will tell you the same things that OSU Credit Union told its members: they don’t ask for this information over the phone and there are no legitimate employees cold-calling people for their account information.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.