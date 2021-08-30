Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Facebook accounts can be vulnerable to hackers

There are all kinds of Facebook-related scams out there, from accounts being hacked to questionable ads that might contain malware. They all demonstrate why you need to be careful, even when using an established, supposedly safe social media website.
There’s one example that cropped up recently and stands out: A resident of Springer Road, east of Philomath, reported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office this month that a family member’s account had been hacked. The caller received a message from the hacked account, containing an authentication code.
Shortly after, they noticed a bunch of unauthorized payments to that family member’s account. While the caller was able to quickly cancel their associated debit and credit cards, the episode highlights why it’s important to be wary even when receiving a message from a loved one.
It’s tricky, obviously, because you want to open the message to see this new correspondence. It’s just human nature to open up a new message, especially when it seems to be coming from someone you already know and have connected with via Facebook in the past. But even without clicking on links contained within, simply opening the message can potentially expose you to malware that grants scammers access to your bank info and other personal data.
This is why it’s good to use more encrypted payment apps — like PayPal or Venmo — rather than putting your bank or credit card information into Facebook’s Pay feature. Bad actors have been prevalent on the social media platform for years, so storing sensitive information on your Facebook account can lead to bad things down the road.
It seems like this caller did everything they needed to in response: contact their financial institution, then contact the authorities. Everyone should also visit Facebook’s Help Center to look up how to turn on “two-factor authentication” for their accounts. This places added security whenever a log-in to your account is attempted by new devices or from new locations for the first time.
If you are hacked or exposed to a hacked account, you should also change your password promptly.
