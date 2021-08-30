Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Facebook accounts can be vulnerable to hackers

There are all kinds of Facebook-related scams out there, from accounts being hacked to questionable ads that might contain malware. They all demonstrate why you need to be careful, even when using an established, supposedly safe social media website.

There’s one example that cropped up recently and stands out: A resident of Springer Road, east of Philomath, reported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office this month that a family member’s account had been hacked. The caller received a message from the hacked account, containing an authentication code.

Shortly after, they noticed a bunch of unauthorized payments to that family member’s account. While the caller was able to quickly cancel their associated debit and credit cards, the episode highlights why it’s important to be wary even when receiving a message from a loved one.

It’s tricky, obviously, because you want to open the message to see this new correspondence. It’s just human nature to open up a new message, especially when it seems to be coming from someone you already know and have connected with via Facebook in the past. But even without clicking on links contained within, simply opening the message can potentially expose you to malware that grants scammers access to your bank info and other personal data.