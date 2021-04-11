Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Infamous 'grandma scam' back, with a twist

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Don’t assume that’s the (correct) phone number calling you,” said Captain Brad Liles with the Albany Police Department. “You can find out a lot of these things just by doing a personal check.”

Look for the local sheriff’s office number and call them directly. Ask if they’ve got an inmate by your supposed family member’s name or, at the very least, describe the phone call you just had and they’ll almost certainly point out how illegitimate it is.

If someone shows up on your doorstep, don’t feel like it’s rude to not open the door for them. If they refuse to leave, call the police.

“Don’t be afraid to call the non-emergency line,” said Lt. Ryan Eaton of the Corvallis Police Department. “Our officers will absolutely come to assist in those circumstances.”

While no specific instances of this particular grandparent scam have been reported in the Mid-Valley, the Oregon Bankers Association sent out a warning in late March that scammers were moving to our area and to be alert.

The release provides the following best practices for when you encounter this or other scams:

• Resist the urge to act immediately — no matter how dramatic the story is.