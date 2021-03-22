Mid-Valley Scam Alert: The basics of avoiding scams

Scams are nothing new, but advancements in technology mean that criminals can target people in new and maddening ways. You’ve probably had to deal with the constant robocalls or spam emails that try to trick you into buying something or providing personal information. Those types of scams are basic and, alarmingly, still on the rise. In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that over 60 percent of all phone calls made in the U.S. were robocalls.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

With such prevalence, it’s important to know some of the best practices for how you can avoid scammers and reduce your risk of giving your information away to the wrong people. Here are some of the basics:

• Take your time: Scammers try to get you to act without thinking, convincing you that they are some sort of government official who you owe money to or who needs your personal information. Don’t give into the pressure. Ask for time to check this out on your end.

• Verify, verify, verify: The next logical step then is to actually verify the information. Typically, a cursory internet search or a call to the supposed agency directly will reveal that this is a well-known scam.