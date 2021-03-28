Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Vaccination scam hits Benton County

This week, a COVID-19-related scam hit the Mid-Willamette Valley. Folks who received a vaccine shot in Benton County reported that they were sent an email claiming to contain an official feedback survey from Benton County Public Health.
The email also asked participants for bank account information so they could receive a $90 gift card for completing the survey. The truth is that Benton County is not sending any such email.
“Benton County is not sending an event satisfaction survey to those who have received their vaccinations at Reser Stadium,” a release by the county states. “The county will never ask for your bank or credit card information to send you money.”
That last point is important because it highlights one of the biggest tip-offs you have at your disposal: an understanding of how government actually operates. No official agency will ever request your personal information over phone or email without providing clear evidence that they are who they say they are. They certainly won’t do so in order to dole out gift cards for such strange amounts.
But this is a tactic scammers employ frequently. They’ll pose as government officials and try to get you to fork over private information, often trying to sweeten the pot with promises of some form of reward. That reward ends up being just a way to steal your money, as people who did complete these satisfaction surveys reported that money was taken out of their accounts shortly afterward.
Just how scammers managed to get a hold of the email addresses is unknown. Benton County spokesperson Alyssa Rash said that the county’s IT security team is looking into it, as is Samaritan Health’s IT department. So far, no evidence of a data breach has been found. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office also didn’t have an update on how scammers got the info of those who were vaccinated at Reser Stadium.
It’s also important to note that this scam isn’t unique to Benton County or even Oregon. The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week that emails supposedly from Pfizer or Moderna – the manufacturers of these vaccines – are also being sent to people, containing phony satisfaction surveys.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“We’ve never seen a public health effort like and, because of that, it opens a lot of people up to scams,” Rash said.
It’s a good reminder that hackers can even get into government systems and local law enforcement can’t always track where these kinds of breaches might originate. That’s why it’s on each one of us to employ best practices for avoiding scams to protect ourselves.
Don’t trust that a correspondence is official just because it says that it is. Before providing any kind of information -- even before calling a number provided in the email or clicking a link contained within -- do your own research to determine if this is real or not. Often, a cursory internet search or a call directly to local officials will tell you quickly that these things are bogus.