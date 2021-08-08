Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Watch out for block grant schemes

We’ve got another example of people posing as a government official to try and scam people. A local resident reported getting a message on Facebook whereby someone tried to convince him that he’d won a $300,000 block grant.

The scammer claims to be a representative of the Department of Human Services or someone who recently received one of these large grants. In this particular instance, the local resident says the scammer posed as someone connected to the departmental offices in Salem.

They claim that a new social services block grant is available for helping the elderly and low-income folks with buying a home. While that’s not even how block grants typically work, the scam here is that they reach out to folks and try to get them to hand over bank account information thinking that’s necessary in order to get the money. In some cases, scammers try to convince people that they have to pay a tax in order to secure the funds.

However, the grammar on the message is very poor and the simple fact that it came through Facebook’s Messenger app instead of through the mail or through an email with official letterhead tells us that this is not legitimate.