Mid-valley scam alert: Watch out for text messages with these

Most of us probably send or receive a text message at least once a day. Our phones are usually in our pockets or bags, almost always nearby. We hear the chime that tells us we have a text, and we reflexively respond.

Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of that, and using a technique called SMiShing.

What is SMiShing? I’m happy you asked. In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re going to dive into what this scam technique is and how you can avoid falling victim to it. So if you have a phone that sends and receives text messages, it's time to learn a thing or two about phone frauds.

The word “smishing” is a combination of SMS and phishing. SMS stands for short message service (a common form of texting) and phishing is when scammers try to lure victims using fraudulent messages. It's a term that's been associated with email scams for years.

So when you put the two together, SMiShing refers to shady characters sending you text messages that look legitimate. They may claim to be from your bank, a store you like or a credit card company. However, these texts are a flat out lie, and the crook is hoping you’ll click on the fake link they send you.

In a February edition of the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment, the agency laid out a couple different versions of SMiShing.

In one instance, you get a text from what you believe to be a trusted company. You click on the attached link and are sent to a website that looks pretty real. You enter in private information like passwords and credit card numbers. Now, the scammer has it all.

Or maybe all you have to do is click on the link to win a lottery prize the fiend offered you. Well congratulations, you’ve won a full download of malware on your phone!

One variation of this type of scam that may be a little easier to spot is when a conniver messages you with an urgent request. Perhaps they tell you your bank account is locked and you need to give them your account or PIN number. Don’t worry, they’ll fix the problem right away – you won’t have to worry about your finances anymore because the scammer will simply drain your bank account.

But the good news is we can avoid falling prey to sneaky shams. The Oregon FBI provides the following tips for protecting yourself against SMiShing scams:

Be cautious when it comes to any message asking for personal information.

Remember that reputable, real companies do not usually contact you to ask for your username or password.

Never click on any links from an unsolicited message. When in doubt, look up the company in question’s phone number or web address and ask the company directly about the message.

Set up a multifactor authentication on any account that allows it. This will ensure enhanced protection and privacy when logging into an account.

Always be careful about what information you share online or on social media. If you post your pet’s name, schools you graduated from, family members or birthdays, a scammer may guess the correct answers to your security questions.

As always, if you are a victim of an online fraud, report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call your local FBI office at 503-224-4181.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

