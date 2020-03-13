Mid-valley school closures
Mid-valley school closures

GAPS school bus 17-my (copy) STOCK PIX

Students head to North Albany Elementary School for the first day of class, fall 2018.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File)

Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday evening that, beginning Monday, all public schools in the state of Oregon will be closed until the end of the month. 

Lebanon Community Schools closed Friday and will not hold regular classes through March 31. Staff and students can collect their belongings between 12 and 3 p.m. Friday, March 13. 

Greater Albany Public Schools closed Friday through March 31. 

Albany Christian School closed Friday through March 31. 

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD closed on Friday. Administrators were to report to work. 

KidCo Headstart Riverside and Lebanon closed Friday 

Corvallis School District will close March 16 to March 31. 

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

