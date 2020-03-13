Mid-valley schools close through March

Closing schools for 2-4 weeks, according to the CDC, allows those who may be carrying the virus to develop symptoms while not out in the community, allows social distancing to be used widely and gives local health authorities a chance to evaluate the local impact of the illness.

The extent by which the missed school days will have to be made up will be decided by each district's school administration and school board. Goff said on Friday that the district calendar includes one week of make-up days between June 15-19 and it's likely those will have to be used.

"We understand that this plan will create hardships for many families, and we appreciation your patience and cooperation," Goff said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The school day is the centerpiece of the lives of many people. Children count on the reliable routine the school day offers, from the classroom setting to the many people at school who know and care about them. Families too, count on count on the routine and knowledge that their children are cared for during the day... please know that we are doing our very best to make decisions that help care for all of us through this time."

