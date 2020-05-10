Mid-Valley Skies: How the stars die

In last month’s column we learned how stars are born. This month we will examine how they die.
Calculations show that red dwarfs, although the smallest of true stars, live the longest. They are conservative with their nuclear fuel and can shine for trillions of years. Since the universe is only 13.8 billion years old, none have died yet.
Somewhat larger stars known as orange dwarfs consume their hydrogen more quickly. Again, with their lifetimes ranging between 20 and 70 billion years, none have died yet.
Larger still, our Sun, at 4.6 billion years of age, is considered a middle age star. Fusing hydrogen into helium in its 20 million degree core, the energy it produces eventually radiates from its yellowish-white 6,000 degree surface.
About 5 billion years from now the Sun will run out of hydrogen in its core and begin fusing helium into carbon. Our Sun will then swell to about 200 times its current size and become a red giant, expanding large enough to engulf and vaporize Mercury, Venus and the Earth. A number of red giant stars are easily visible in our night sky, including Aldebaran in Taurus, Arcturus in Bootes, Antares in Scorpius and Betelgeuse in Orion.
After vaporizing our inner solar system, the Sun will eject about half its mass into space and create a planetary nebula with a diameter of a light year or so. This name comes from its resemblance to a planet in a small telescope. The Ring Nebula in Lyra is a famous example. The nebula eventually dissipates, exposing the Sun’s remnant core, a small, hot and dense object known as a white dwarf.
Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is about twice as massive as the Sun, and was born around 230 million years ago. Earth at that time had just welcomed the first primitive dinosaurs. Sirius is believed to be about a quarter of its way through its total lifetime of about 1 billion years. Like our Sun, it too is destined to end its life as a white dwarf.
The most massive stars (more than 5 times that of the Sun) consume their nuclear fuel relatively quickly, over a span of roughly a million years. They then explode as the most violent event known in the universe, a supernova. Remnants of these explosions are visible in small telescopes in our night skies, including the Crab Nebula in Taurus, and the Veil Nebula in Cygnus. Stars such as Antares and Betelgeuse are supernova candidates.
Supernova explosions can leave behind stellar remains known as neutron stars, objects that are even smaller and denser than the white dwarf our Sun is destined to become. A supernova with a mass greater than about 10 times that of our Sun can leave behind what is perhaps the most enigmatic of all known objects in the universe, a black hole.
It is sometimes said that a star is simply a ball of glowing plasma in temporary equilibrium between two episodes of collapse: its initial assembly from a giant molecular cloud of hydrogen and helium, and its ultimate fate as an unbelievably dense white dwarf, neutron star, or black hole.
Astronomy question of the month: When was the last supernova observed within the Milky Way Galaxy?
Answer to Last Month’s Question: The Pleiades open star cluster in Taurus is often mistaken for the Little Dipper in Ursa Minor, home of Polaris, the North Star.
Richard Watson is on the board of directors of Heart of the Valley Astronomers.
