Mid-valley to see seven contested school board races

She will face trust manager Richard Arnold for the Position 4 seat. A 15-year resident with two kids in local high schools, Arnold said, “I believe education is the cornerstone necessary for any child to be successful later in life. We need to encourage every child to have an intrinsic value for learning and help them to achieve their full academic potential.”

Adams, a school board development specialist with the Oregon School Boards Association who has served on the Corvallis School Board since 2013, said he would continue to listen to the voices of parents and put children first if he wins the Position 6 spot.

“This year (he) has worked directly with educators and district staff to build a plan to get Corvallis students back in school giving him a unique insight into the challenges of meeting the needs of students as we work to build out of the global pandemic,” he said.

Adams will face financial adviser Tim Euhus. A 20-year resident with four kids in local schools, Euhus said of his candidacy, “Our community's kids are the future. Their education must be the best that we can give them. I advocate that all students be taught the fundamental skills of reading, writing, arithmetic, and civics and be encouraged to pursue courses in science, languages, literature, music, crafts, the arts, and technology according to their interests and aptitudes.”