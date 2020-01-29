Mid-valley unemployment rates drop again

Unemployment edged downward once again in the mid-Willamette Valley in December, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3%, down from a revised rate of 3.1% in November. That was tied with Washington County for the lowest rate in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.2% in November, down from a revised November rate of 4.5%.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in December was 3.7%, down from 3.9% in November.

The United States’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December, remaining at 3.5%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0