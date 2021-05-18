Mid-Valley vaccination clinics this week; teens now eligible

This is the first week of COVID-19 shots for teens in Oregon, providing the latest boost in vaccine administration after weeks of slowing vaccination rates. Plus, walk-ins are welcome at mass sites in both Albany and Corvallis. Preregistration is still recommended for those who can schedule ahead of time.

At the mass vaccination site at Oregon State University's Reser Stadium, located at 660 S.W. 26th St. in Corvallis, three days of clinics are planned, including a day geared entirely toward teens.

Wednesday’s clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will exclusively feature second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Thursday’s clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature raffle prizes for teens who get vaccinated. Prizes include gift cards, a Chromebook tablet and Apple Airpods ear buds. The final Reser clinic for this week is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Benton County’s website notes that 12- to 14-year-olds will be required to have written parental consent (or a parent or guardian present) in order to receive a vaccine. As spelled out in state law, teens 15 or older don’t require parental consent in Benton County. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently being administered to teens. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 and older.