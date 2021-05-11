Mid-Valley vaccination clinics this week

To combat the slow-down in demand and to reach populations that are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, clinics in Linn and Benton counties will expand and shift their focus.
The Albany Farmers Market, for example, will host its first vaccine clinic, and the Reser Stadium mass vaccination site in Corvallis will devote an entire day to targeting students of Oregon State University, who must be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes and events this fall.
As such, the Wednesday clinic at Reser Stadium will be geared toward OSU students looking to get the jab. The clinic will administer Pfizer doses and, while pre-registration is encouraged, walk-in appointments are welcome. Members of the general public are welcome at Wednesday’s clinic, too, and the hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be two more days’ worth of clinics at the Reser site, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature first and second doses of Pfizer, as well as second doses of Moderna. Friday’s clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the same makeup of vaccine doses. The Reser clinic is located at 660 S.W. 26th St. in Corvallis.
Benton County also has three rural clinics scheduled in Blodgett, Monroe and Kings Valley, all of which will feature doses of the Moderna vaccine. Blodgett’s clinic will be this Thursday, May 13, at the Blodgett Elementary School, 35177 Tum Tum Rd. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monroe's clinic is a follow-up to one offered back in April, held at the Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive. It will feature second doses of Moderna vaccine, though walk-in appointments are welcome for those who want to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That clinic will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic in Kings Valley will be held at the Kings Valley Charter School next Tuesday, May 18. The school is located at 38840 Kings Valley Highway and the clinic runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Since the Moderna vaccine requires two doses to be considered fully effective, just like the Pfizer vaccine, follow-up clinics will be scheduled four weeks out at the same locations.
Registration for any of these Benton County clinics is available at www.samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine or by calling the scheduling hotline at 855-441-2311.
In Linn County, there will be two clinics held at the mass site at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Wednesday’s will feature Pfizer first and second doses, while Thursday’s clinic will feature Moderna doses. Both run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 3700 Knox Butte Rd. in Albany.
In a first for local vaccination efforts, Linn County will also operate a vaccination clinic at the Albany Farmers Market on Saturday. No pre-registration is required at that clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Albany Farmers Market is located at the corner of Fourth and Ellsworth streets, right next to City Hall.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.