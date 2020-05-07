Mid-valley virus case counts disclosed

Albany has 54 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and Corvallis may have as many as 42, according to data released this week by the Oregon Health Authority.
For the most part, local public health officials in the mid-valley have not provided specifics below county level about the locations of COVID-19 infections, but some details are beginning to emerge for the region.
In its weekly surveillance summary issued Tuesday, OHA started breaking down the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases around the state by ZIP code, which begins to provide a clearer picture of where the cases are. But the agency continues to blur the lines in some instances for privacy reasons: If there are no cases for a particular ZIP code, OHA lists the number as zero, but if there are fewer than 10 cases, the agency lists the number as 1-9.
ZIP code 97321, which includes most of Albany and the town of Millersburg, had 20 cases as of Tuesday, according to the OHA report, while 97322, which includes the southern part of Albany and a rural area to the east, had 34 cases.
The main ZIP code for Corvallis, 97330, which includes the northern part of the city as well as the town of Adair Village, had 24 cases, while 97333 (South Corvallis) and 97331 (Oregon State University) had 1-9 cases apiece.
The Lebanon-Sweet Home area (97355) had 35 cases, all of which appear to be associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.
Information about case clusters within cities has been hard to come by, with a few exceptions. The veterans home was identified early on as a COVID-19 hotspot, primarily through the transparency of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. According to the latest information from OHA and ODVA, there have now been 38 cases associated with the veterans home (including both residents and employees) and seven deaths (all residents).
At least 34 people associated with the national Frozen Foods plant in Albany – 30 employees and four family or household members – are known to have tested positive for the disease. No deaths are believed to be associated with exposures at the plant. The first information about the outbreak was provided to the Albany Democrat-Herald by employees and union officials, with the most recent numbers being provided by the company and Linn County Public Health on Wednesday.
In Corvallis, the only known hotspot has been at Corvallis Manor. OHA reports that there have been 15 cases and three deaths associated with the nursing home. A statement on the Corvallis manor website says that 10 residents have tested positive for the disease; three died after being transferred to hospital care, and the other seven are being cared for in the nursing home’s isolation wing. The five staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating at home, the statement adds.
Elsewhere around the mid-valley, Halsey (97348), Jefferson (97352), Philomath-Kings Valley (97370) and Scio (97374) had 1-9 cases each, according to the OHA surveillance summary. Alsea (97324) and Monroe (97456) had zero cases.
OHA officials say they plan to update the ZIP code-level data once a week.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
