Mid-valley virus case counts disclosed

Information about case clusters within cities has been hard to come by, with a few exceptions. The veterans home was identified early on as a COVID-19 hotspot, primarily through the transparency of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. According to the latest information from OHA and ODVA, there have now been 38 cases associated with the veterans home (including both residents and employees) and seven deaths (all residents).

At least 34 people associated with the national Frozen Foods plant in Albany – 30 employees and four family or household members – are known to have tested positive for the disease. No deaths are believed to be associated with exposures at the plant. The first information about the outbreak was provided to the Albany Democrat-Herald by employees and union officials, with the most recent numbers being provided by the company and Linn County Public Health on Wednesday.

In Corvallis, the only known hotspot has been at Corvallis Manor. OHA reports that there have been 15 cases and three deaths associated with the nursing home. A statement on the Corvallis manor website says that 10 residents have tested positive for the disease; three died after being transferred to hospital care, and the other seven are being cared for in the nursing home’s isolation wing. The five staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating at home, the statement adds.