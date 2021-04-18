Mid-Willamette Valley Food Trail

“COVID kept this project from having the launch it should have had and that we hope to give it this year,” Rehklau said.

Last week we took a tour of two food trail participants, Iron Water Ranch in Albany and Lilliputopia in Monroe. Here is our report.

Iron Water Ranch

The sheep ranch is just five miles from downtown Albany, but the ambience on Riverside Drive is exponentially further from the urban experience.

Well-tended fields. Flowers everywhere. Widely separated farms and ranches. A route increasingly popular with cyclists as well as motorists looking for a scenic meander between Albany and Corvallis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirsten Holbo, one of the founders of the ranch, notes that Bond, of the Albany Visitors Association, is a neighbor, and she points across a field to a gray barn that is part of the Bond property. It looks at least a couple of miles away.

“How far away from the ranch can you be and still be considered a neighbor?” she was asked.

“Anywhere on Riverside counts,” Holbo said.