Mill City bridge added to National Register of Historic Places

The Mill City Southern Pacific Rail Bridge is among the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service, which maintains the register, accepted the nomination of the bridge in June 2021.

The 120-foot bridge that spans the North Santiam River in Mill City connects Linn and Marion counties and was constructed in 1885. One end of the bridge used to be the downtown core of Mill City. According to a press release by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the wrought-iron Phoenix Column bridge is one of just two of its kind still remaining in Oregon. The other surviving one is the Hayden Bridge in Springfield. Brownsville used to have one but it has long since been dismantled.

It was built for the Southern Pacific Rail Road for use in California, but it was disassembled and relocated to Lake Oswego, Oregon, in 1901. It moved to Mill City in 1919. It used to carry rail traffic exclusively until it was converted to pedestrian use in 1991. A new wooden deck and railings were added for safety.

Registration on the national list brings unique protected status to old structures, as well as access to tax benefits and certain historic preservation grants.

