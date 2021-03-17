Mill City bridge and road work begins

Work is beginning on the historic Mill City Railroad Pedestrian Bridge, which will close down pedestrian access to the bridge until work is finished. Road work on Broadway Street in Mill City will also lead to closures and traffic detours.

The work, part of a $9 million federally funded road improvement project, will rehabilitate the pedestrian bridge and reconstruct Broadway Street.

The Mill City Railroad Bridge, constructed in California in 1885 and then moved to Mill City in 1919, will get a facelift from the funds. County engineers will replace decaying and non-historic timbers and install replica trestles. The bridge is expected to be closed until Oct. 28.

The road reconstruction will see new streetlights, sidewalks and intersections installed or constructed — part of an overall effort to bring the street into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The work will close the street to through traffic from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue, according to a press release from Linn County. Residents and business owners in that area will still have access to their buildings, the release states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.