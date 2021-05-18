Mill City fire levy set for renewal

The importance of a fully staffed fire district was not lost on the community of Mill City, which was heavily impacted by 2020 wildfires. Voters there approved a ballot measure to keep in place a five-year levy, which pays for the salary of the district’s fire chief, by about 80 percent of the vote.

The levy on the ballot is a renewal of an existing one, which maintains a tax of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It is estimated to raise approximately $236,000 over five years, all of which is designated to “continue the established position of fire chief for district operations,” according to the ballot filing statement approved on March 16 by the Linn County Clerk’s Office.

The current fire chief for Mill City is Leland Ohrt, and voters clearly agreed with the stated benefits of maintaining his position. The fire chief is responsible for day-to-day operations of the district, as well as applying for grants that pay for equipment and maintenance.

Because the fire district spans parts of Linn and Marion counties, both counties tallied votes for the levy. In Marion County, early unofficial voting results showed voters there heavily supported the measure, with more than 76% of the vote in favor. In Linn County more than 80% of the ballots cast went in favor of the levy.

In total, there were 304 votes cast in favor and 73 votes cast in opposition, for a split of about 80% to 20%. This article will updated with current figures as votes continue to be tallied.

