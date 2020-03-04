Mill City man charged with knife attack

A Mill City man was accused in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday of cutting one person with a knife and trying to use the blade against another victim on Tuesday night.
Brett Alan Johnson, 20, was charged with second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs, Johnson was taken into custody in the 400 block of S.W. Kingwood Avenue of Mill City at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Prosecutor Conor McCahill requested $100,000 bail in the case.
Judge Brendan Kane set Johnson’s security at $50,000, the minimum required for such a serious assault charge.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 16.
Kyle Odegard