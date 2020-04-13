Mill City man makes guilty pleas regarding knife incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mill City man entered guilty pleas on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court regarding an incident with a knife from March.

Brett Alan Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

According to court paperwork, Johnson, his defense attorney and the prosecution have agreed to a sentence of nearly three years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, and three years of post-prison supervision.

Judges are not bound to honor such negotiated settlements but they nearly always do.

According to Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs, Johnson was taken into custody in the 400 block of S.W. Kingwood Avenue of Mill City at 8:30 p.m. on March 3.

His initial charges included a count of second-degree assault, as he allegedly cut one person with a knife and tried to use the weapon on another person.

However, Johnson pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of attempted second-degree assault regarding that charge.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Kyle Odegard

