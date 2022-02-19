Millersburg container yard delayed — here's why

Nearly five years after Linn County commissioners first contended for $25 million in state funds, proponents will have to wait a bit longer for a 40,000-container-per-year freight yard in Millersburg to open.

Owners and operators of the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center say crews will finish construction of the cargo-switching facility late in 2022. That's as many as 10 months after they had planned to open at the start of February. Construction started in March.

The project is held up in part by a natural gas line crews will have to dig up and relocate outside the site, county spokesperson Alex Paul said.

Linn Economic Development Group, the nonprofit economic development corporation that owns the site, and the company selected to manage cargo, ITS ConGlobal, did not confirm the reason for the delay in a joint statement issued by development group Executive Director Don Waddell.

“We are currently working on alternatives to open the (center) as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Federal maps show the pipeline likely is owned and operated by Kinder Morgan Inc., a Houston-based energy company. An operator at the company’s Portland gas terminal declined to say whether the pipeline is Kinder Morgan’s.

County and state politicians pushed for state Transportation Commission attention in 2017, when a nonprofit economic development corporation was formed to apply for $25 million in Connect Oregon grant funds and draw the state’s efforts to site more container facilities in Oregon to Millersburg.

Their application beat out a similar proposal in Brooks, just 28 miles north of Millersburg on Interstate 5. The state awarded another $26 million to a site in eastern Oregon.

Linn County bought the 192-acre former International Paper mill, 60 of which is now part of the Linn Economic Development Group, which is raising a rail-switching yard and cargo cranes where a mill once stood. On the remaining acreage an industrial center is planned.

Union Pacific will bring empty cargo containers from the midwestern U.S. and western metro areas, like Denver and Salt Lake City, to the facility where operators envision hydraulic lifts, a fleet of trucks and a massive boomed vehicle called a reach stacker swapping those containers for containers full of local straw and grass seed.

Full containers are shipped by rail to container ports in Tacoma, Washington, and Seattle.

The system is intended to lower emissions and make highways safer by putting some trucked cargo on rails — fewer engines, fewer trucks per ton of freight. Grass growers in the mid-valley that commonly send their produce overseas would see less cost to ship. The development corporation would reinvest revenue in Linn County, according to that group’s filings.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.