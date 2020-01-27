Millersburg girl recovering after Friday crash near Lebanon

A Millersburg girl is recovering at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after a single-vehicle crash near Lebanon on Friday night.

A hospital spokesman said that Kaitlynn Forslund, 17, was in good condition.

Forslund was transported to the hospital after a wreck that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at Brewster Road and Snow Peak Road.

For unknown reasons, her 2007 Nissan Versa left the roadway and struck a telephone pole, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

