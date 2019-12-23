Millersburg RV arsonist sentenced to 11 years in prison

A Umatilla man convicted of a Millersburg RV trailer arson was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, had been convicted of three counts of first-degree arson at the conclusion of a jury trial last week. He won’t be eligible for alternative incarceration programs or to earn time off his sentence through good behavior.

During the Monday morning hearing, Gonzalez asked Judge Michael Wynhausen for mercy, and said that he wanted to get back to his family and his loved ones. “My heart’s changed. It may not appear like it, but this isn’t who I am anymore,” he added.

In response, Wynhausen noted Gonzalez’s extensive criminal history, which includes a previous arson conviction.

“It doesn’t look like you afforded all of the victims of these crimes any mercy. Why should I give you any mercy?” Wynhausen said.

He added that Gonzalez’s recent crimes were particularly offensive because one of the victims was doing him a favor by letting him stay in the RV. Gonzalez reportedly started the blaze because his friend told him he had to leave the RV due to rules at the Millersburg trailer park.

“You set fire to his home after he took you in,” Wynhausen said.

