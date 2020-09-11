Miscellaneous Musings: Slave market, a horrific reminder or a lesson to be learned

A couple of weeks ago there was an article in the newspaper about a Georgia slave market. It brought back memories.
About 15 years ago, my grandson was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. My son had to be away from home for a month and my daughter-in-law had to go back to her classroom to take up teaching again. I was called in to hold down the fort.
I became “Nanna” and spent the weekdays with my grandson, which was a total delight.
On weekends I would wander and leave the little fellow to spend quality time with his mother. I explored Fayetteville's natural areas, historic sites, or just followed roads to see where they would lead, always bringing home samples of the recommended “best” local BBQ.
One day I was wandering the streets of downtown Fayetteville looking for a particular toy for my 2 month old grandson. I found what I was looking for and decided to do some more exploring.
It was February, cold, damp, and blustery. At the end of the downtown area there is an old, red brick building. Turns out, it was a two-story, open air market building where, among other things, people were chained and sold into slavery.
I wandered around the perimeter, not sure I wanted to enter. I am still amazed at the will power it took walk the few steps into that dark, cold, painful space.
It is true, I have a vivid imagination. But I swear I could hear the cries and feel the anguish of the people held there in chains.
I stood silent, looking at the walls, the ceiling, the floor, the wall pinions... feeling the cold February days of long ago deep in my bones.
There is a single plaque on the wall:
“WE SHALL COME UP SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY PERHAPS, BUT WE SHALL WIN OUR WAY.” CHARLES WADDELL CHESTNUT (1858-1932)
IN MEMORY AND HONOR OF THOSE INDOMITABLE PEOPLE WHO WERE STRIPPED OF THEIR DIGNITY WHEN SOLD AS SLAVES AT THIS PLACE. THEIR COURAGE IN THAT TIME IS A PROUD HERITAGE OF ALL TIMES. THEY ENDURED THE PAST SO THE FUTURE COULD BE WON FOR FREEDOM AND JUSTICE. THEIR SUFFERING AND SHAME AFFORDED THE OPPORTUNITY FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS TO BE RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS, FREE TO LIVE, WORK, AND WORSHIP IN THE PURSUIT OF THE BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY TO OURSELVES AND POSTERITY. CITY COUNCIL OF FAYETTEVILLE 1989
As with the Georgia slave market described in the newspaper, there are calls to demolish the Fayetteville market house and calls to keep it as a historic site. Those whose families have been forever altered by our history of slavery should have their say. Demolish it or leave it to teach a lesson? It should be their decision, not mine.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
