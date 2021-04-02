 Skip to main content
Missing Albany foster teens found
Missing Albany foster teens found

The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division announced Friday morning that two missing teens had been located.

Jaxon Palm, 13, and Corban Cody, 14, are children in foster care who went missing from Albany on Tuesday. Both were found on Thursday, DHS announced in a news release.

In announcing the boys’ disappearance, the agency said they might be in danger. DHS did not provide any information about the nature of the threat.

To report child abuse, call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

