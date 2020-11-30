 Skip to main content
Missing foster teens from Medford found

Two missing Medford foster teens thought to have possibly been in the Albany area have been located, state officials announced Monday.

The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division had asked for the public’s help in locating the missing teens, saying they might be traveling together and could be in danger.

Kyla Blackmore, 14, was found on Nov. 20, and Lydia Jazmin, 16, was found on Nov. 23, the agency announced in a pair of press releases issued on Monday.

No other details were provided by the agency.

