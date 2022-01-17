MLK Jr. Day: OSU's peace march focuses on voting rights legislation

Oregon State University held its 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday morning, Jan. 17. But instead of a celebration filled with the usual performances, this year’s speakers chose to bring attention to the current filibuster to pass voting rights legislation in Washington D.C.

Members of King’s family requested that people around the country honor him by applying pressure on Congress to pass voting rights legislation. The pending legislation would establish national standards for voting by mail, permissible voter IDs, voter registration and early voting.

Republicans are hesitant to pass this legislation because they fear it will lead to voter fraud, while Democrats say it will protect voting rights in states with a history of discrimination.

“This has to be the year of the full court press,” Jason J. Dorsette, President of the NAACP-Linn Benton Counties branch, said at the peace march.

LaTosha Brown was selected to be this year’s keynote speaker at the event, but she was unable to attend because of her involvement with the very legislation discussed. Instead, where she spent Monday in Washington D.C., providing support for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Her keynote address has been rescheduled for Feb. 17.

The Rho Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. would normally have performed at the peace breakfast. This year, members instead held a moment of silence for the injustices that still greatly affect society today.

In addition, Dorsette made an announcement about what his organization is calling the “Fred Meyer Anti-discrimination Campaign,” in which Corvallis community members are encouraged to take action against the alleged discriminatory practices the shopping chain has engaged in both recently and historically.

“These incidents include, but are not limited to, racial profiling, surveillance based on the color of their skin and unwarranted refusal to cash checks,” Dorsette alleged. “The unlawful treatment of shoppers of color at the Fred Meyer in this town is hurtful to folk and is damaging our community.”

There will be a virtual strategy/mobilizing/action planning meeting on Feb. 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for anyone interested in joining this cause. A signup form for the meeting is available on the Linn Benton NAACP Branch Facebook page.

Award recipients

Five members of the Oregon State community were honored with awards at the peace breakfast for carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and working forward in the present. The awards are named after prominent figures in the Corvallis community who exemplify great leadership and progress in social justice movements.

The Oscar Humberto Montemayor Award was given to Cazandra Aporbo, a biology student at the OSU-Cascades campus.

The Frances Dancy Hooks Award was given to Tarron Anderson and Mateo Olmos. Tarron Anderson is the Equity Associate in the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access. Olmos is a senior studying Human Development and Family Sciences, and he is also on the OSU wrestling team.

The Phyllis S. Lee Award was given to Samantha Chisholm Hatfield, a tribal liaison and research assistant at the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute within the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alumni Legacy Award was given to Eric Knox, who graduated in 1989. Knox is the founder and executive director of HOLLA — a nonprofit mentoring organization for Black and Brown youth.

After the breakfast, as many as 200 community members peacefully marched a 1-mile route from The LaSells Stewart Center to the Memorial Union. As people marched along with signs in hand, they sang “This Little Light of Mine,” “Victory is MINE” and “We Shall Overcome Some Day.”

Olmos, one of two recipients of the Frances Dancy Hooks Award, spoke once the march was completed.

“I still don’t think the dream is completely fulfilled,” he said to the crowd. “There is a lot more work to be done.”

