MLK marchers call for action

“We’ve all been taught the ‘I Have a Dream’ Martin Luther King,” she said. “Dr. King’s legacy to me is about being committed to justice rather than order.”

Ida Phillips, who chairs the membership committee for the local NAACP chapter, said the organization’s president gets phone calls on a daily basis from parent and school administrators about “children being called the N-word like it’s their name” and urged the people who took part in the march to do something about it.

“I believe that you came out here today because you want to make a change,” she said. “You came here today because you want to get off the safe sideline and get in the fight.”

Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson II talked about his own experience with contemporary racism – and how he works to overcome it.

Johnson, an insurance broker, recalled a sales call in which a prospective customer turned him down by saying, “Sorry, I don’t do business with black people” – only she used the N-word rather than saying “black people.”

Rather than reacting with anger, Johnson said, he made a joke and urged the woman to check his references. Eventually, he said, she became a customer.