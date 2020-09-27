Mona Charen: GOP wants it both ways on high court

In 2020, McConnell pivoted to (I paraphrase) Oh, well, only when the presidency and Senate are held by different parties. But why does the party composition of the Senate matter, as a principle? McConnell seems to be saying that because Republicans gained Senate seats in 2018, the people have given them a popular mandate to do the president's bidding.

Is that the new principle? Because if so, it's a flimsy one.

It's true that the Republicans gained two Senate seats in 2018, but it's also true that they lost one in 2017, in Alabama. Are they basing their mandate on a net gain of one? That's the vox populi? It's a stretch to distill popular mandates out of Senate races when only one-third of the body is up for reelection every two years.

There's another problem with McConnell's logic. How long does the mandate last? In February and March of 2016, he stressed again and again that the voice of the people that mattered was the upcoming one — the November 2016 election. There was no mention of the mandate that dated back to 2014 or to 2012. And in 2016, the November election was seven months away, not six weeks.

This is sophistry. There never was a principle, and there isn't now. We are spiraling down to a position where there are no rules, and that is a perilous place for the nation.