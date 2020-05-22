Mona Charen: Trump undercuts right's ability to police itself

Trump defenders will no doubt protest that Trump knew nothing of Malkin's descent into neo-Nazi land. But that's no excuse. In fact, Trump probably did not know much about those he praised, either Malkin or, by extension, Fuentes. But he has a duty to know. Yes, he's an indolent ignoramus, but guess what, the taxpayers are paying for a huge staff. He has people who can check. He doesn't use them because he doesn't care. His moral reasoning is primitive. If you are pro-Trump, no matter what else you are (a murderous dictator, a racist troll), you're fine in his book. Loutish protesters harass a TV journalist using the F words ("fake news" and, you know, the other one), and Trump proclaims them "great people." He has no objective moral standards. Everything is about him. On a scale of moral reasoning, he is subzero. But the world of conservative opinion-shapers does still attempt, however weakly, to maintain some guardrails. With every passing day of Donald Trump's leadership, those standards crumble a bit more.