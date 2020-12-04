Mona Charen: Trump's first victim was the truth

During the Cold War, it was understood that the West, for all its flaws, was more honest than the Communist bloc because of the free press. The media in the old USSR was full of cheerful workers exceeding their quotas and ruddy farmers luxuriating in golden fields of wheat. The late Daniel Patrick Moynihan had a succinct summation of the state of play. "When we travel about the world and come to a country whose newspapers are filled with bad news we feel that liberty lives in that land," he quipped, "When we come to a country whose newspapers are filled with good news, we feel differently."

The governments of free countries, of course, attempt to lie. But at least the free press can often expose them, and fear of exposure keeps them in check to some degree.