Mona Charen: What can we learn from this election?

2) Trump voters are not unaware of who he is.

Throughout these soul-crushing four years, it was possible to believe that most Trump supporters weren't seeing the same president we were seeing. They were getting a steady diet of agitprop from Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, social media, and the rest of Conservative Inc. Their propaganda diet presented a successful president. Brash? Sure, but isn't that refreshing after the blow-dried phonies? Impolitic? All the better. Not a politician. He tells it like it is. He took on China, boosted the economy, and kept out criminal aliens swamping our borders.

But when the crisis came, everyone, no matter how cocooned, saw the president unvarnished and unedited. They watched those daily coronavirus press conferences and saw him both claim total power and disclaim all responsibility. They watched him accuse doctors and nurses of stealing equipment he was generous enough to provide, while insulting governors who were pleading for help. And they saw him boast of his amazing medical aptitude and then ask, straight-faced, whether injecting disinfectant and inserting ultraviolet light into body cavities might be effective against the virus.