Mona Charen: What is the best-case scenario?

Meanwhile, the federal government, personified in President Trump, lurches from alternative-reality boosterism such as his March 24 plan to open up the country by Easter, to relatively sane projections of two "tough" weeks in the offing on March 31. He boomerangs. In the morning on March 28, he treated the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to 12 hours of panic about possibly ordering a two-week quarantine of the region, only to back down in the evening.

The nightly briefings are his stage. As bodies pile up, a worried public tunes in. He mistakes this for popularity: He tweeted: "Because the 'Ratings' of my News Conferences etc. are so high, 'Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers' according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY."

His self-absorption cannot be penetrated even by a national tragedy. This is, after all, the man who responded to 9/11 by noting that he guessed Trump Tower would now be the tallest building in Manhattan.

What the president should be doing is calling together the nation's governors to request that every single state issue enforceable stay-at-home orders for a three-week period. If strictly adhered to, the lockdown would curtail the virus's spread.