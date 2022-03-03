Monroe arts association showcases rural artists

The 650-person town of Monroe opened its first arts association to the public in November, a creative hub that supports 27 rural artists from South Benton County.

The nonprofit organization, located at 175 S. Fifth St., is run entirely by volunteers who felt their small town would benefit from the sense of community an art center brings.

“None of us have ever done any of this stuff before,” gallery director Trischa Goodnow said. “It’s all kind of learning on the job.”

Goodnow is a professor of speech communication at Oregon State University. Gift shop manager Kathy Heintz spent her career teaching art in Las Vegas before moving to Monroe to be with family. Now she spends her time supporting local artists and helping plan events for the arts association.

The gift shop showcases handmade jewelry, silks, lotions, pottery, stained glass, soaps and more. Heintz said about half the people who stop in are locals, and the other half are driving between Corvallis and Eugene and were intrigued at the art-covered building, which now has a swirling, vibrant mural of the valley on one wall, painted by Sky Evans.

Nothing in the gift shop costs more than $100, and not all of the art in the gallery is for sale. The volunteers at the association decided it was more important to showcase local artists than to try to make as much money as possible.

“Our focus is more educational and appreciative,” Heintz said.

On Feb. 5, the first educational art class was held, with volunteer Brian Greene leading students in making bowls with a metal lathe. Heintz and Goodnow said they hope to eventually hold classes for children, but for now they’re for adults only.

The current exhibit in the gallery showcases artwork by Monroe Grade School students. The next exhibit will be called “Women’s Work” in honor of Women’s History Month, which is March, and will showcase artwork from female-identifying artists from March 12 untill April 24.

Goodnow said she plans to have interactive artwork in the gallery this summer for people to experience in a group setting. While the association is not her main job, she has brainstormed plans for the center through the rest of the year.

“We want to show local people whose art is worthy,” Goodnow said. “I think we have a lot of hidden talent.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

