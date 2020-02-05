Monroe chimney fire put out quickly

MONROE – A house fire in Monroe on Wednesday morning was quickly extinguished with no harm to the structure or the residents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe Rural Fire Protection District dispatched three engines to a house at 980 Commercial St. at 11:15 a.m. after a column of black smoke had been reported. When they arrived, they found a chimney fire in progress and quickly put it out.

“It was contained to the flue and simple to deal with,” Chief Rick Smith said. “It was out in five or 10 minutes.”

Neither of the two people at the house was injured, Smith added, and there was no damage to the residence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0