Monroe City Council votes to terminate city administrator

The Monroe City Council voted for the immediate termination of City Administrator Rick Hohnbaum during a council meeting on Monday, but council members are refusing to say why.
In the final act of the meeting, five council members voted in favor of a motion to relieve Hohnbaum of his duties while one voted against it. The motion was not listed on the agenda that was released prior to the meeting, so there was no advance notice given to the public that a vote would be taken to fire Hohnbaum.
The minutes of the meeting were not made immediately available by the city of Monroe. Mayor Paul Canter said the motion for Hohnbaum’s firing was made during the “councilor comments” portion of the meeting.
Canter was reached by phone Thursday and would not comment on why Hohnbaum was fired, saying, “The council as a whole has the city’s best interests in mind. That’s what they work toward.”
Two other council members were reached by phone but did not wish to comment on Hohnbaum’s firing, including Jeanni Cuthbertson, the councilor who opposed the motion.
Hohnbaum began his tenure as city administrator in February 2017. He was reached by phone Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that he has been terminated. He said he wasn’t certain of the reason why, but believes it is because he recently began working remotely in order to protect himself during the coronavirus outbreak.
“A majority of the council was upset and perturbed about the fact that I had worked remotely without asking their permission on the previous Monday,” Hohnbaum said. “My opinion is that their actions spilled over as relates to my desire and interest in working remotely, as well as my interest in how we were going to deal with our number of employees, how we were going to rotate the staff and maintain city operations while still providing a safe working place for all of our employees, myself included.”
Hohnbaum said he began working remotely because he underwent chemotherapy while battling cancer four years ago and felt that he was at high risk during the coronavirus outbreak.
In an emailed statement, Canter said: “At the monthly council meeting on March 23 a motion was made to terminate the City Administrator. This motion passed by a 5-1 vote. The council is working diligently to develop a plan to move forward with either a new administrator or a restructuring of the office and associated duties. We understand the importance of the continuation of our critical services during the COVID-19 epidemic and will ensure there is no break in service.”
Linda Fredricks, who serves on the Monroe Planning Commission, said she was not at Monday’s meeting but would have attended had there been an item listed on the agenda about Hohnbaum’s job status.
Fredricks said she believed Hohnbaum was doing a good job for the city and didn't understand why the council would want to fire him.
“I think it’s taken all of us by surprise,” she said. “I’m shocked and really fearful for the future of our community.”
