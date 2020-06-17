Monroe High School Graduating Class of 2020

Monroe High School Graduating Class of 2020

Monroe High School Graduating Class of 2020

Graduation for Monroe High School seniors was held on the football field Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m., but was not open to the public.

Noah Barnhurst

Carson Brayton

Brock Gamache

Cora Gwynn

Callie Horning

Theo Jones

Cypress Jones

Mirtha Lopez

Gavin Marschall

Chloe May

Gabriella Meza

Darren Parker

Justin Pulver

Darian Ruiz

Haylee Samples

John Sanders

Bryce Warden

Tyler Warden

Zachary Young

Co-Valedictorians

Callie Horning & Tyler Warden

Salutatorian

Cypress Jones

Class Motto

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

–Ralph Waldo Emerson

Class Song

Sunflower by Post Malone

Class Flower

Sunflower

Class Colors

Yellow and White

