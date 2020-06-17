Monroe High School Graduating Class of 2020
Graduation for Monroe High School seniors was held on the football field Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m., but was not open to the public.
Noah Barnhurst
Carson Brayton
Brock Gamache
Cora Gwynn
Callie Horning
Theo Jones
Cypress Jones
Mirtha Lopez
Gavin Marschall
Chloe May
Gabriella Meza
Darren Parker
Justin Pulver
Darian Ruiz
Haylee Samples
John Sanders
Bryce Warden
Tyler Warden
Zachary Young
Co-Valedictorians
Callie Horning & Tyler Warden
Salutatorian
Cypress Jones
Class Motto
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”
–Ralph Waldo Emerson
Class Song
Sunflower by Post Malone
Class Flower
Sunflower
Class Colors
Yellow and White
