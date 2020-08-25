Monroe mayor and city councilor resign after controversial decision

The mayor of Monroe has resigned, and so has his wife — a longtime city councilor.
Paul Canter, who is in his second term as the town’s mayor, gave his resignation at a City Council meeting Monday evening after the council failed to reach a unanimous decision on a controversial matter.
Moments after Canter resigned, Cindy Canter, Paul Canter’s wife and a city councilor for eight years, also gave her resignation.
Paul Canter said he quit because he believes the majority of the council is acting in bad faith after it voted to avoid dismissing a city employee who allegedly assaulted another city employee while the two were at work.
On Aug. 13, Steve Wyman, a member of the city of Monroe Public Works Department, was charged in Benton County Circuit Court with misdemeanor strangulation, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct in the second degree after allegedly attacking a coworker at the city park.
Wyman pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was granted conditional release later that day. He is due to appear again in court on Sept. 17 for a status check hearing.
As part of a court order, Wyman is prohibited from having any form of contact with the accuser, Monroe City Hall or city of Monroe property before his next court date.
“I knew that if Steve still had a job by the end of the Monday council meeting, I needed to resign,” Paul Canter said when reached by phone. “Because it’s the right thing to do. I don’t know what the dollar amount is that (the council) are risking, but imagine if he pops another employee… This is all taxpayer money that they’re risking. It’s not right. It’s absolutely not right and it’s very irresponsible. There’s no rhyme or reason to it.”
Of the six members of Monroe’s city council, Cindy Canter and Jeanni Cuthbertson voted in favor of Wyman’s termination. Floyd Billings, Lonnie Koroush, Frank Thayer and Brian Greene voted against it.
Koroush said he and the members of the council who voted against terminating Wyman were comfortable waiting to hear his side of the story before they made any final decisions.
“We’ve got to be able to talk to him and find out what happened and why it did happen,” Koroush said. “And then make our judgement. I’m not saying we’re not going to still terminate him; we just want to hear the full story. We can’t go off of just (the accuser's) half of the story.”
Koroush said he and the remaining council members are aware of the charges against Wyman, and that Wyman is currently under suspension.
In a video of the meeting that was provided to The Corvallis Gazette-Times/Albany Democrat Herald, after the vote took place, Paul Canter said, “On record, I resign right now. Because I will not be part of a group that is going to be liable for what you’re doing.”
Following their resignations, both Canters exited the meeting, and a motion was approved by the remaining council members to push all further business to next month’s meeting.
Cindy Canter said her decision for wanting to see Wyman terminated was based on the city’s policies of ensuring employee safety, and because she felt other members of the council were no longer acting in good faith.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy,” Cindy Canter said when reached by phone. “We have an employee who admitted wrongful doing — violent wrongful doing. The city council was not following policy.”
Monroe does not currently have a city administrator — its city council voted 5-to-1 to dismiss former administrator Rick Hohnbaum in March and has not since replaced him. Because of that, the mayor and city council are currently tasked with supervising city employees.
The council held an executive session meeting last Thursday during which Paul Canter believed it would vote to terminate Wyman. But he says several of the council members voiced their desire to postpone a decision on Wyman’s status until he could show up to defend himself during Monday’s meeting.
Because of Wyman’s court order, he is not legally allowed to contact members of the council until after his next court appearance. Since Wyman could not attend the meeting, the council made a motion Monday to suspend him instead of terminating him.
The ensuing vote resulted in a 3-3 tie, meaning Paul Canter served as the tie-breaking vote. He voted to not suspend Wyman because he felt he should instead be immediately terminated.
There was then a second motion to terminate Wyman which resulted in the decisive 4-2 vote to continue employing him
“I fully believe that terminating (Wyman) is the right decision,” Paul Canter said. “Because at our executive session last Thursday, we had our attorney on the phone with us. It’s very clear that if you continue to knowingly employ somebody who has a history of violence and he does it again, the city is going to be held liable. My final chance to make that point was resigning.”
