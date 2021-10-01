More details forming for 2021 Albany Veterans Day Parade, vet banners installed

More details are taking shape for this year’s Veterans Day Parade, though the committee organizing the event says volunteers and sponsors are still needed.

The 70th Annual Veterans Day celebration will be on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. Rather than a traditional parade, this year’s will take a reverse parade format, where veterans and floats will be placed around town for the public to drive by and witness. This is a similar format to what happened last year, though last year’s parade was just at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

That format was so successful last year that it led to quite a traffic jam, with an hours-long wait for vehicles to get into the YMCA parking lot.

“That’s why this year we wanted to spread it around town,” said committee member McCall Washburn. “It’s also good because now local businesses who sponsor the parade and want to participate can now be represented with floats and with people able to drive directly to their businesses.”

Parade entries will need to apply and submit a $50 fee to be included in the map of the parade route, with all profits from the proceeds to be donated to local charities. The deadline for applications is Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

