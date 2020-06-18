More families in Oregon on the edge of financial cliff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of Oregon families who make too much money to be considered below the federal poverty level but not enough to live without fear of financial ruin has increased dramatically in the last 10 years, according to a report released by United Way this week. And the economic impacts of COVID-19 are set to send that number even higher, with its full effects unknown for at least two years.

The annual ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report showed an 87% increase over the last 10 years in families who are just one or two paychecks away from catastrophe but are considered above the poverty line.

"I try to make it very clear as we talk about this that these people are earning wages and are one or two paychecks away from financial hardship," said Blake Pang, the president and CEO of United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties. "It could be as simple as someone getting sick, an illness in the family, getting laid off. It could be COVID-19."

The pandemic has seen historic unemployment rates across the state and a backlog of unpaid unemployment benefits spanning months for some. Those still employed could also be contending with furloughs — forced time off without pay — and a decrease in wages. Bills, however, haven't stopped.