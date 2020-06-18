More families in Oregon on the edge of financial cliff

The number of Oregon families who make too much money to be considered below the federal poverty level but not enough to live without fear of financial ruin has increased dramatically in the last 10 years, according to a report released by United Way this week. And the economic impacts of COVID-19 are set to send that number even higher, with its full effects unknown for at least two years.
The annual ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report showed an 87% increase over the last 10 years in families who are just one or two paychecks away from catastrophe but are considered above the poverty line.
"I try to make it very clear as we talk about this that these people are earning wages and are one or two paychecks away from financial hardship," said Blake Pang, the president and CEO of United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties. "It could be as simple as someone getting sick, an illness in the family, getting laid off. It could be COVID-19."
The pandemic has seen historic unemployment rates across the state and a backlog of unpaid unemployment benefits spanning months for some. Those still employed could also be contending with furloughs — forced time off without pay — and a decrease in wages. Bills, however, haven't stopped.
"I think we're starting to see the true impact (of COVID-19) in the early numbers," Pang said. "Even anecdotally, we know a lot of our food pantries have seen their clientele double or triple during this period."
The information in the report released this week is from 2018, the most recent data available, Pang said. In two years, he thinks an even more drastic picture will emerge.
"I think what we're going to end up seeing within two years is a lot of this ALICE population moving below the poverty level and people not quite in the ALICE population fall into that category because of COVID-19," Pang said.
The report cites Benton County's unemployment rate at about 6% prior to COVID-19. Of the 35,520 households in the community, 22% are considered ALICE households. That number is below both the state average of 32% and Linn County's rate of ALICE households, which the report cites as 29%.
Several factors, the report notes, contribute to financial struggles. Child care, for example, and an historic number of adults who have never been married, live alone or live at home.
Millennials, the oldest of whom are nearing 40, have had a different experience than their parents, Pang said. Wages remain stagnant, but the cost of living has increased.
"The easiest way to recognize this is the continued erosion of the middle class," Pang said. "Before you would think of the middle class being able to put money aside and afford luxuries, but when you add inflation, cost of living increases, wages not following suit, you're seeing a massive amount of people in careers that have historically been seen as being able to provide a comfortable life and that's no longer possible."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.