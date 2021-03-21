More mid-valley hiking trails we love

These parks sit on the west side of the Willamette River in South Corvallis and provide a relatively flat opportunity to take a quick jaunt or stretch your legs for four miles or even more.

The numerous trails that wind through the city of Corvallis’ largest park space stretch from Crystal Lake Sports Park at the north end and to a residential neighborhood on the south end. And there are plenty of spots to head down to the water to cast a line or just dip your toes in the water.

You can spot wildlife such as birds and squirrels along the way, as well as the occasional rabbit. But more likely, you’ll see dogs romping around with their owners, and this still has its charms.

Frisbee golfers and soccer players also are among the sights along the river that you may come across in this popular park.

For more information, go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/willamette-park-natural-area.

Chip Ross Natural Area

This hike at the north side of Corvallis isn’t particularly long at 1.5 miles, and the footing seems great thanks to regular maintenance and fresh gravel. But the journey isn’t easy by any means.