More mid-valley residents needed for COVID-19 study

More than 400 Linn and Benton County residents are participating in a statewide "Key to Oregon" research study that is aimed at helping health officials track infection patterns that will help get people back to school and work more quickly and possibly avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
But many more volunteers are needed, program organizers say.
Some 150,000 Oregonians were invited to participate in the joint effort by Oregon Health & Science University, the state of Oregon and the OHSU-Portland State University School of Public Health. So far, 9,000 are participating.
A catch is that participation is by invitation only.
The first invitations went out in May. Another round of reminder letters will be coming to local mailboxes soon. The postcards were directed at a cross-section of the state that represents geographic diversity, socioeconomic status and people of color.
In Linn County, 5,400 households were invited and there are 212 participants. There were 1,750 Benton County households invited and 206 participants. Any Linn County or Benton County residents who received an invitation can still enroll at www.KeyStudy@ohsu.edu.
“Because we’re monitoring individuals' symptoms, we are able to find them more rapidly before they get so sick they have to go to a hospital,” OHSU epidemiologist Dr. Jackie Shannon said when the first letters were mailed. “That’s a little too late because they’ve already engaged with large number of individuals, spread the disease further and we have a large outbreak on our hands.”
Dr. Tyler Termeer, a Key to Oregon study leader and CEO of the Cascade AIDS Project, said participation by people of color is especially vital to the project, since the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be especially virulent in that demographic.
Dr. David Bangsberg, a study leader and dean of the OSHU-PSU School of Public Health, said the goal is to enroll up to 100,000 people. Any member of an invited household who is at least 18 may participate.
Participants are provided with a free digital thermometer and are asked to take their temperature daily and complete an online survey on a regular basis.
They are also asked to report any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath daily for up to 12 months.
Participants who have COVID-19 symptoms will be offered a free at-home test kit. OSHU medical staff will contact those whose test is positive to discuss results and provide them with health care options.
About 10,000 participants who do not show COVID-19 symptoms will also be offered test kits. Researchers will use information to track an often invisible source of the COVID-19 spreading.
All positive test results will be shared with the Oregon Health Authority.
State officials will use data gleaned from the research to help determine whether Oregon will stay open or if public restrictions may need to be put back into place.
To learn more about the study, or to volunteer to participate if you have lost your letter, visit https://www.ohsu.edu/key-to-oregon.
