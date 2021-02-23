More Reser Stadium COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for this week in Corvallis

Additional COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics are planned for Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus Thursday and Friday.

All slots for the clinics are booked.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. First vaccine doses will be administered, as well as some second doses during the clinics, a result of a partnership between Benton County and Samaritan Health.

Vaccinations will take place on the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking will be available for the clinic in clearly marked areas of the stadium lot located at Western Boulevard and 26th Street across from the LaSells Stewart Center.

The first doses provided at the clinic will be Pfizer vaccines, and the second doses will be Moderna vaccines. The vaccines are not interchangeable and the Reser clinics have used Moderna vaccines for previous first doses.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older.