Most national forest recreation sites reopen

At noon Friday, the Siuslaw National Forest began its next round of reopening sites.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, recreation site openings are scheduled as follows:
• Noon Friday: Most day-use sites, including Drift Creek Falls Trailhead and recreation sites along Horsfall and Siltcoos corridors.
• June 18: Campgrounds, excluding Canal Creek, Riveredge and Cape Perpetua group campgrounds in Lincoln County, and campgrounds and sand camping at Sand Lake Recreation Area.
• June 25: Sand Lake Recreation Area, including campgrounds, sand camping and day-use sites.
The ability to open sites, and the level of service offered at them, depends on several factors, including aligning with local government, workforce capacity and the ability to provide services in a manner that is safe for employees. Visitors should be prepared to be self-sufficient, as they may encounter a reduction in or lack of services, such as restrooms and trash collection.
For more information and the complete list of recreation sites opening this month, visit http://go.usa.gov/xdzAE. The website will be updated regularly. Visitors should review the list prior to leaving home.
