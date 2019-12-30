Most viewed photo galleries of 2019

We have the ability at Mid-Valley Media to chart how many views our online assets receive. These analytics help show us how we're reaching readers.

We have a few evergreen galleries, including all-time sports teams, plus police and obituary mug shots that chart high as well, but here's a look at our top 10 most-viewed staff-generated photo galleries of 2019.

1. Willamette River flooding: We started this, our most-visited gallery, with images of the rising waters around Trysting Tree and the Highway 34 bypass and ended with photos of the flooding around Albany.

2: Willamette River flooding aerials: Our second most popular gallery explored April's flooding from the air. Combining all of our flooding galleries, we reached more than 1 million views on the subject.