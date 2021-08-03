Most WorkSource Oregon offices reopen to help job seekers

The Employment Department has reopened a total of 35 WorkSource Oregon centers in its push to help as many people as possible obtain jobs or training before federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.

Most of the 39 centers reopened Monday. A few on the Oregon coast, Southern and Eastern Oregon opened earlier as a pilot project to test their capacity.

"We know there is a lot of pent-up demand from people wanting assistance," acting director David Gerstenfeld told reporters in July. "So we want to make sure we are as well prepared as possible."

Along with the reopening of most offices is a refreshed WorkSource Oregon website in English and Spanish. Google Translate is on the website and nine more languages are scheduled to be added.

Though offices are reopened, visitors and WorkSource Oregon employees are required to wear face masks to deter the spread of COVID-19. Visitors also are asked to arrange appointments for in-person assistance to minimize their waiting times. They can still call or go online for help.

"We are very happy to be open again and helping customers find work and explore their career options in person," Jim Pfarrer, director of workforce operations for the Employment Department, said in a statement.